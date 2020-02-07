Victoria County Sheriff T. Michael O’Connor was sworn in as U.S. marshal for the Southern District of Texas during a private ceremony on Monday.
“We stood there in federal court and when high noon came, I was sworn in,” he said Friday. “Then my new role began.”
About one week ago, O’Connor said he received formal confirmation that allowed him to move forward and begin work as U.S. marshal. President Donald Trump nominated O’Connor as U.S. marshal in September.
Monday, O'Connor submitted his letter of resignation as Victoria County’s sheriff to the county judge, which was made effective that same day. He then went to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Federal Building and was sworn in by Federal Judge John Rainey.
Already, O’Connor said he’s been traveling throughout the district where the various marshal offices are and networking with federal judges and state and local offices, agencies and departments.
Though he’s no longer the sheriff in Victoria County, O’Connor said he’s not leaving the county behind.
“The capability of a marshal is quite vast,” he said. “There will be many benefits for Victoria and the region due to the fact I’m in this role.”
He said the roles of a U.S. marshal are largely those of a sheriff, but on a grand scale. He said a primary focus is on criminality and pursuing criminals.
“I do believe we will be able to do even more to that effect, due to the nature of knowing the needs of this area and this district,” he said.
Victoria County commissioners are scheduled to discuss the vacancy and appointment of an interim sheriff at their meeting Monday. O’Connor said he recommended the court postpone appointing an interim sheriff until after the March 3 primary election.
Four Republican Party candidates – Philip Dennis, a Marine Corps veteran and jail administrator; Dale Fowler, a Victoria business leader and SWAT team member; Justin Marr, who has risen in the ranks in the Victoria County Jail; and Melissa Rendon-Wasicek, a Victoria police detective – are vying to replace O’Connor as the next sheriff. The winner of the primary will be unopposed in November because no one filed as a democrat for the office.
O’Connor said he’ll be mainly located out of Houston and Victoria office. He said it is still to be determined if there will be a public ceremony acknowledging his new role.
