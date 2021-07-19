The Victoria County Commissioners Court approved an application for a Bureau of Justice Assistance grant to purchase 55 body cameras for the Victoria County Sherriff’s Office at Monday’s meeting.
County Judge Ben Zeller said the body-worn cameras are a “minimum standard and expectation” for the public, while Sherriff Justin Marr said he thought having body-worn cameras is important for “accountability” and a “solid relationship with the public.”
“I think the body cameras will go a long way in protecting the officers, as well as, the citizens,” said Marr.
The grant is for roughly $65,000 and requires a 50-50 match from the county. The roughly $65,000 required of the county would come from the general fund, said Robin Knipling, the Victoria County grant administrator. The 55 bod-worn cameras would be used by the Sheriff’s Office patrolmen, warrants deputies, interdiction deputies, school resource deputies and reserve deputies.
“I think this is one way that we can protect and save our deputies at the Sherriff’s Office,” said Commissioner Kevin Janak. “I think that in the changing world that we live in, this is being very proactive and I think we need this bad.”
Commissioners also approved a variance for a proposed subdivision in Precinct 3 Monday. The proposal would subdivide a roughly 116 acre property into multiple lots, each greater than 10 acres. Access to the interior lots would be supplied by a private road, according to the request.
While the Victoria County Development Standards Manual requires the access road to meet certain standards, the developer is requesting a variance to construct a private easement that does not meet the county’s minimum road construction specifications.
County Engineer John Johnston said he and others are reviewing the county’s Development Standards Manual and this variance would meet some of the recommendations they intend to make.
“This is one thing that I felt like we needed to relax from our current policy,” said Commissioner Clint Ives.
Commissioners approved the variance as long as certain conditions are met, including requiring the developer to place signs that clearly state that the county will not maintain the private road.
Commissioners also approved a Texas Forest Service Grant in the amount of $15,000 for the purchase of structural gear for the Victoria County Volunteer Fire Department.
The grant will go to the purchase of five new sets of structural gear, which cost roughly $16,800 in total. The Volunteer Fire Department will cover the $1,800 difference, said Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo. Four of the suits will be for new recruits, who are completing the Volunteer Fire Academy. The other suit will replace a current firefighter’s gear.
Commissioners also approved the reappointment of Russell Marshall to the Citizens Medical Center Board of Managers.
