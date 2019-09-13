The Victoria County Elections Administration Office is taking part in National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 24 by registering voters throughout the county, according to a news release from the office.
Americans will celebrate the day with a 50-state effort to register voters before Election Day this November and the upcoming 2020 election, according to release.
With state constitutional amendments elections happening soon, every eligible American voter should exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box this year, according to the news release. National Voter Registration Day is designed to increase voter participation.
More than 2 million Americans have registered to vote on the day since the first National Voter Registration Day in 2012, the release said.
On Sept. 24, voter registrars will “engage its constituency and community” and register voters at numerous voter registration drive locations.
