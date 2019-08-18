Victoria County commissioners Monday will discuss insurance proceeds related to work done on county buildings after Hurricane Harvey.
Commissioners are scheduled to discuss capital improvement projects associated with the recoverable depreciation from insurance proceeds related to Harvey for submission to the Texas Association of Counties, according to the meeting agenda.
The conversation comes more than one month after an airport commission meeting in late June when airport commissioners raised concerns about how the county managed work at the Victoria Regional Airport after Harvey. Since then, the matter has continued to bring about questions and conversations from residents and county officials.
County Commissioner Kevin Janak said he has been working since February with a small group of people to fact-check information and review invoices related to the work.
An airport commissioner called for the formation of a forensic task force at a joint meeting between the two commissions. The formation was postponed at the Aug. 5 meeting to allow Janak and the small group to finish the work they have started.
Janak said Aug. 12 that he plans to present information from their review at Monday’s meeting.
County Judge Ben Zeller and Janak did not return calls Friday for comment.
Also Monday, commissioners are scheduled to consider an agreement with the University of Houston-Victoria about providing work for students eligible to participate in the Federal Work-Study program.
