Victoria County is getting some financial help with providing criminal defense to those who cannot afford it.
The $71,230 awarded to the county is not for the funding of the proposed public defender office. A decision on that grant, which the Texas Indigent Defense Commission estimated to be worth $2.7 million, will arrive later this summer.
The new award from the state commission will directly go to Victoria County's public defense efforts, however.
Commissioners will formally receive notice of the grant award during their 10 a.m. meeting on Monday.
The TIDC will divide the funds into quarterly payments made over the next 12 months.
Victoria County Judge Zeller said in an April interview that Victoria County earmarks over $1 million for indigent criminal defense, a cost that is too high. The responsibility of covering indigent defense costs in Texas belongs to the counties, he said.
Zeller said Victoria County and its grant partners, Jackson, Lavaca and Refugio counties, want to move away from the "wheel system," in which a group of private attorneys agree to occasionally serve as a public defender. Employees in the public defender office would work there full-time, he said.
The proposed office could be a more efficient system, Zeller said. It would also help the county cut costs.
“It’s a challenge to find attorneys to meet today’s demands,” Zeller said in an April interview. “It’s a problem across the state.”
In a letter to Zeller dated June 1, TIDC Chair Sharon Keller commended Victoria County for its effort to seek out grants for indigent criminal defense funding.
In other business on Monday's agenda, commissioners will hear an update from the Victoria County Office of Management about the active shooter drill conducted last week. A report on hurricane season, which officially began June 1, will be given as well.