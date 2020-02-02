Victoria County commissioners will revisit a recommendation Monday for an outside auditor to review the county’s management of Hurricane Harvey recovery money — a move that a commissioner and members of the public have requested for months.
“It’s not an attack on any individuals; it’s just a question of good government,” Dennis Patillo, a Victoria Regional Airport commissioner, said Friday. “This is necessary because the issues that were there six months ago still exist today.”
Patillo, who first publicly called for the court to create a forensic task force in July to examine the county’s steps to recover after Harvey, said questions he had at the time still stand.
“I feel the same way I felt when I first raised the issues back in June,” he said. “In other words, I think we still need to know where did we do things right and where did we do things wrong, and what can be changed to make what happened not happen again?”
In December, Commissioner Kevin Janak released a report that took the majority of 2019 to compile and was intended to answer the public’s questions about the county’s management of Harvey recovery money. The report, which fell short of answering the questions of some critics, included five recommendations for “how to enable Victoria County to more adequately recover from another catastrophic incident and navigate the insurance process in the future.”
Among the recommendations was to engage Victoria County’s outside auditing firm to analyze and audit the financial documents related to Virtus and its insurance-related work as part of the annual audit for Victoria County.
County Commissioner Gary Burns, who has been the sole county commissioner asking questions and calling for greater transparency, said Friday that he hopes the court ensures the audit is done by individuals outside the county.
“We have to have people that are familiar with this type of problem and know what to look for, instead of us just going through the motions and saying ‘Hey, we did it,’” he said. “We have to have the right, independent people doing this and we have to be willing to hear what they say, even if it doesn’t make us look good.”
County Judge Ben Zeller added the item to the court’s meeting agenda. In a letter, Zeller wrote that because hurricanes “remain the most consistent disaster threat to us,” he wants the county to take advantage of all opportunities to be as prepared as possible should disaster strike. He wrote that Janak’s report included thoughtful recommendations that will help the county become better prepared.
“Things are moving swiftly in 2020, and I don’t want the success and momentum of the new year to overshadow any need to revise or enhance how our county prepares for future emergencies,” Zeller wrote.
Zeller could not be reached by phone Friday.
Patillo said he’s eager to see what the court does in terms of ensuring the audit is independent and thorough. If done correctly, he said, it can be an opportunity to learn from the past and improve county processes moving forward.
Burns agreed.
“Everybody makes mistakes,” Burns said. “It’s a chance to step up and learn from them. We need to do that to put this to bed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.