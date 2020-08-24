New agenda management software for Victoria County will make it easier for residents to keep up with government business remotely, county officials said Monday.
Victoria County commissioners on Monday approved an agreement with CivicClerk for new agenda management software for the county that should best suit the needs of all county departments as well as residents, said Caitlin Weinheimer, the county’s chief of staff.
Among the expanded services and improvements, the new software will create a streamlined process for department heads to add items to the court’s agendas; lead to higher quality audio and video for streaming meetings in the court’s new courtroom; and have a public portal for residents to sign up to receive automatic email notifications when the court posts a meeting agenda, Weinheimer said.
“Innovation had been a priority in 2020 for us, for the county, and using innovation to give our residents greater convenience and ease of access and opportunity for participation,” said County Judge Ben Zeller on Monday. “This is another step in that effort.”
The addition of the public portal and the improved audio and video in the new courtroom in particular will be a benefit for residents who tune in to county meetings remotely – something that’s increased drastically during the coronavirus pandemic and will likely continue, Zeller said.
“We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to accommodate our residents and give them as convenient and easy access as possible, and I think this does that,” he said.
An initial cost of about $8,370 for the software includes implementation and initial setup and maintenance charges through December of this year. From there, a small portion of the annual recurring maintenance charges of $8,640 will be funded by the county’s general fund IT budget and the rest will be funded by the county’s records management fund.
The county plans to begin using the new software around the time the commissioners begin meeting in their new courtroom, Weinheimer said.
Also on Monday, the commissioners discussed the application process for the upcoming vacancy for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2. Current Justice of the Peace Stuart Posey plans to retire at the end of the year.
According to the application details, to be eligible, applicants must be a citizen of the United States; 18 years old or older; mentally competent; have no felony convictions; and a resident continuously in Texas for 12 months, having resided in the precinct for six months.
Depending on the number of applicants, the court may appoint a committee to narrow down the candidate pool. Ultimately, the commissioners will select and appoint someone to fill the role beginning Jan. 1.
“Obviously we’ll be looking for the highest caliber candidate, the best qualified, and that’s who we’ll eventually select,” Zeller said.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 23. Posey’s unexpired term runs through Dec. 31, 2022.
