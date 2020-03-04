Victoria Fire Department begins annual maintenance on fire hydrants

The Victoria Fire Department is starting its annual maintenance checks on fire hydrants throughout the city, according to a news release from the city.
The maintenance checks began this week and will continue for two to three months. Crews will be working to ensure that fire hydrants are operating correctly.
Residents are asked to use caution if they see crews working on or near fire hydrants.
There will be no disruption in water pressure as a result of the maintenance checks, the release said.
