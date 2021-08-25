The city of Victoria’s fire department has earned the American Heart Association’s 2021 Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus recognition for its treatment of patients suffering from an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), a serious type of heart attack.
The recognition is given to agencies that provide prompt treatment in the field to patients with heart attack symptoms, then quickly transport patients to local hospitals for further care.
The Victoria Fire Department has consistently received the American Heart Association’s highest possible STEMI care recognition since it began applying in 2014.
“I am extremely proud of the men and women of the Victoria Fire Department for once again receiving this honor,” Fire Department Chief Tracy Fox said. “Meeting this high standard of care requires rigorous training as well as constant coordination and communication with our local hospitals and medical leaders, without whom this recognition would not be possible.”
To earn the recognition, the fire department must show at least 75% compliance with the following standards: providing an electrocardiogram (EKG) within 10 minutes to patients at least 35 years old with heart attack symptoms; notifying hospitals of a STEMI patient within 10 minutes; and promptly transporting the patient for care within specific time thresholds depending on the situation.
To learn more about the Victoria Fire Department, visit victoriatx.gov/fire.
