Victoria Fire Department Patch
Contributed Photo

The City of Victoria’s Fire Department has earned the American Heart Association’s 2020 Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus recognition for its efforts to improve care for patients suffering from an ST-elevation myocardial infarction, a serious type of heart attack.

The Victoria Fire Department consistently has received the highest possible rating since it began applying for the award in 2014, according to a news release from the city.

To earn the recognition, the fire department must show at least 75% compliance with the following standards: providing an electrocardiogram to patients at least 35 years old with heart attack symptoms; of those cases, providing the EKG within 10 minutes; notifying hospitals of a STEMI patient within 10 minutes; and promptly transporting the patient for care within specific time thresholds depending on the situation.

In order to meet the American Heart Association’s standards of care, Victoria Fire Department EMS personnel regularly undergo rigorous training both internally and in coordination with area hospitals.

To learn more about the city’s fire department, visit victoriatx.org.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.