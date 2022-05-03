The Victoria Fire Department was again named a Best Practices Fire Department by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association at the TFCA’s annual conference April 11-14 in Waco.
The designation that recognizes fire departments that meet high standards in every area of job performance.
The program evaluates fire departments’ compliance with more than 117 best practices that cover all aspects of fire department management and services, including administration and organization, safety and health, professional standards and conduct, emergency medical service, fire prevention, risk reduction and community outreach.
The Victoria Fire Department is one of 30 departments statewide to hold this designation. The department has been a Best Practices Fire Department since 2018. The designation must be renewed every four years.
“I am extremely proud of the men and women of the Victoria Fire Department for earning this distinguished recognition,” said Fire Chief Tracy Fox. “They work extremely hard each and every day to meet this high standard. I would also like to thank the City administration and City Council for their support of our mission.”
To earn the designation, the department had to conduct a thorough self-review and undergo an outside audit. Final on-site reviews were conducted by trained fire chiefs and assistant fire chiefs from around the state, and final results were reviewed by the TFCA.
To learn more about the program, visit www.txfirechiefs.org.
