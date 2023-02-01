The City of Victoria Fire Department received a certificate of appreciation from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Chief Executive Protection Bureau for its response to two medical emergencies during Gov. Greg Abbott’s Oct. 27 campaign stop at the PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar.
During the event, two people in attendance suffered unrelated medical emergencies and fire department personnel provided medical care in cooperation with the Chief Executive Protection Bureau. Fire department personnel were staged at the event. Additional personnel were called to the scene to assist.
“We are extremely proud of these deserving members for their outstanding work and partnership with a state agency,” said Fire Chief Tracy Fox.
