Victoria Fire Department honored for medical response during event

The Victoria Fire Department was recognized by the Department of Public Safety’s Chief Executive Protection Bureau for its response to two medical emergencies during an Oct. 27 campaign visit from Gov. Greg Abbott. Shown , from left, are Victoria Fire Department personnel Fire Chief Tracy Fox, paramedic crewleader Robert Peña, paramedic crewleader Gabriel Balcorta, EMS battalion chief Mark Martyn, firefighter/EMT Madison Prickett, paramedic crewleader Rebekah Thompson, paramedic crewleader Tyler Laqua and EMT paramedic Katheryn Kile; with the DPS Chief Executive Protection Bureau Chief Rudy Resendez, Capt. Henry DeLaRosa and Special Agent Christopher Weimer.

 Contributed photo

The City of Victoria Fire Department received a certificate of appreciation from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Chief Executive Protection Bureau for its response to two medical emergencies during Gov. Greg Abbott’s Oct. 27 campaign stop at the PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar.

During the event, two people in attendance suffered unrelated medical emergencies and fire department personnel provided medical care in cooperation with the Chief Executive Protection Bureau. Fire department personnel were staged at the event. Additional personnel were called to the scene to assist.

“We are extremely proud of these deserving members for their outstanding work and partnership with a state agency,” said Fire Chief Tracy Fox.

For more information about the Victoria Fire Department, visit www.victoriatx.gov/fire.

