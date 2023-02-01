The Victoria Fire Department was recognized by the Department of Public Safety’s Chief Executive Protection Bureau for its response to two medical emergencies during an Oct. 27 campaign visit from Gov. Greg Abbott. Shown , from left, are Victoria Fire Department personnel Fire Chief Tracy Fox, paramedic crewleader Robert Peña, paramedic crewleader Gabriel Balcorta, EMS battalion chief Mark Martyn, firefighter/EMT Madison Prickett, paramedic crewleader Rebekah Thompson, paramedic crewleader Tyler Laqua and EMT paramedic Katheryn Kile; with the DPS Chief Executive Protection Bureau Chief Rudy Resendez, Capt. Henry DeLaRosa and Special Agent Christopher Weimer.