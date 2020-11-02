Victoria Fire Department honors winners of poster contest

The Victoria Fire Department recently conducted its Fire Prevention Poster Contest at local schools in observance of National Fire Prevention Week.
The contest was sponsored in part by Victoria Fire and Safety, Citgo Petroleum Corporation and Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
First-place winners of the poster contest were honored at an awards ceremony Oct. 30 at the Victoria Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.