Victoria Fire Department employees are producing a collection of videos to teach the public about fire safety, and residents will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites in honor of Fire Prevention Week.
“Normally at this time of year, we host our fire prevention show at the Victoria Fine Arts Center for elementary-aged students,” said City of Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler, whose office is hosting the contest. “This is a new alternative way for us to engage the public and get some exposure for fire prevention.”
Fire Prevention Week is observed nationwide each year the week of Oct. 9 in memory of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. This year’s theme is “Serve up fire safety in the kitchen.”
“Kitchen and cooking fires are the No. 1 type of fire we respond to,” Legler said. “People need to be attentive in the kitchen, stay close by and know how to put out fires.”
Each fire station will create a video addressing a different aspect of fire safety, and the Fire Marshal’s Office will select the top six to post on the Victoria Fire Department’s Facebook page on Oct. 5. Residents can vote for their favorite videos by liking or sharing them.
Only likes on the original posts on the Victoria Fire Department’s Facebook page, not shared posts, will be counted. Residents who share posts are encouraged to invite their friends to like the original posts.
Votes will be tallied Oct. 9, so residents are encouraged to vote by Oct. 8 to ensure their votes are counted. The winning station will receive a trophy and a meal cooked by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
To watch the videos and vote, visit the Victoria Fire Department’s Facebook page starting Oct. 5.
For more information, visit victoriatx.gov/fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.