The Victoria Fire Department is committed to helping residents enjoy a safe and fun summer. Here are some tips you can follow to avoid common summer hazards.
Heat safety
As Texas cooks under a historic heat wave, it’s more important than ever to take steps to avoid heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Drink plenty of fluids—particularly water or sports drinks—and take frequent breaks, either by going inside or by resting in the shade.
If you start to show signs of heat exhaustion—dizziness, acute thirst, nausea, weakness or heavy sweating—get to a cool spot immediately, loosen your clothing and drink some cool liquids. If you don’t start to feel better, seek medical attention.
Heatstroke occurs after heat exhaustion and can be deadly. A person experiencing heatstroke will have hot, dry, flushed skin and will no longer be sweating. The person may be confused, extremely dizzy or unconscious. If you or someone else is experiencing heatstroke, call 911 right away. The person should be moved to a cool area, their clothes should be removed and their body should be cooled with ice or water.
Generator safety
If a hurricane or other serious storm knocks out our electrical service, many residents will rush to hook up their generators for emergency power. Before you turn your generator on, make sure you’re familiar with the manufacturer’s safety guidelines to prevent health and fire hazards.
Because generators can produce deadly carbon monoxide, you should always keep them outdoors on a level, non-flammable surface. Even then, make sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector in your home.
If you need to refuel your generator, make sure it’s turned off and completely cooled down. Use a funnel to prevent fuel from spilling.
Use an outdoor-rated extension cord to hook up your generator to one appliance at a time. Using a power strip can overload your generator and start a fire.
It’s always a good idea to have a fire extinguisher handy when operating, fueling or storing your generator.
Water safety
Remember that drowning can happen quickly and without warning. Even if a lifeguard is present, you should supervise your child at all times, without being distracted by your phone or anything else.
Teach kids not to swim near drains or suction outlets, as the suction can cause them to get stuck.
If you have a pool at home, use fences, alarms or any other necessary measure to keep kids from getting into the pool when no one is around.
If you get a chance, learn CPR so you can provide first aid to a drowning victim. To schedule a no-cost CPR lesson or other type of educational event, go to www.victoriatx.gov/fire and click on “Services and Forms.”
‘Fire and Ice’ provides more safety lessons for kids
The Victoria Fire Department is getting ready to host its second annual “Fire and Ice” event 9 a.m.- noon July 21 for kids entering third and fourth grade. Children will learn important lessons about fire safety and first aid, including hands-only CPR, how to stop bleeding, how to call 911, how to prevent home fires and how to safely exit a building in the event of a fire.
This is a great opportunity for kids to have fun while learning about safety, team building and community service. Plus, they’ll get free ice cream provided by Baskin-Robbins.
The event is free, but space is limited. To learn more and to register, visit www.victoriatx.gov/fire.