On Oct. 4, the Victoria Fire Department received seven fire prevention kits, five “Sparky” educator kits, featuring Sparky the Fire Dog, and 50 smoke alarms from State Farm during a ceremony at Fire Station 6 in honor of Fire Prevention Week.
The Victoria Fire Department also unveiled the digital fire extinguisher simulator that State Farm provided last year. State Farm agents tested their abilities against the fire extinguisher simulator.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” The Victoria Fire Department encourages residents to learn the different sounds that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make. When an alarm makes a beeping or chirping sound, residents must take action to protect themselves and their families.
For more information about the Victoria Fire Department, visit victoriatx.gov/fire or follow Victoria Fire Department on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.