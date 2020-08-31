Victoria Fire Department swears in 8 recruits

The Victoria Fire Department swore in eight new recruits in late August.
They are firefighter/paramedic Leanna Richter, firefighter/EMT Madelyn Bishop, firefighter/EMT Rebekah Thompson, firefighter/EMT Ethan Strzelcyk, firefighter/EMT Angelo Stafford, firefighter/EMT Wyatt Andrews, firefighter/EMT Jalen Rangel and inspector/investigator Maria Perez.
They were sworn in Wednesday to the Victoria Fire Department by administrative assistant Debbie Breeden during a ceremony at DeLeon Plaza.
They will now begin their six-month probationary period, during which they will work and operate as Victoria Fire Department employees while receiving additional hands-on training.
