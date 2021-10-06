The Victoria Fire Department will host a free flu vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 20 at Queen City Park.
The Victoria Fire Department has received a grant from the Texas Medical Association to provide 120 no-cost flu vaccines to local residents. The flu vaccines are free to all residents 6 months and older. No registration is required, and residents do not need specific qualifications to receive the vaccine.
Protection against the seasonal flu is an important part of Victoria’s COVID-19 response because of the danger that the region’s health care resources could be strained by responding to two outbreaks at once, said Fire Chief Tracy Fox.
If the fire department does not use all of its vaccines, additional clinics will be planned.
For more information, contact the Victoria Fire Department at 361-485-3450.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.