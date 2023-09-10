Victoria Fire Station 1 opens its doors after millions in renovations

Victoria Fire Department Station 1 is fully operational again after receiving $2.7 million in renovations.
The renovations were officially completed this week after construction began on the station in March 2022.
The fire department celebrated the reopening of their station by holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. The mayor and City Council attended.
Assistant Fire Chief Michael Belt said the improvements will be an investment for years to come.
"Hurricane Harvey created some problems with this building, and we just finally got to the point where we said, 'Hey, just replacing the roof is not going to be enough," Belt said. "We got a lot of approval from council and city management, so we we're able to make this happen."
According to a city news release, other improvements at the station include:
- A backup generator
- Structural support capable of withstanding a Category 3 hurricane
- Individual sleeping quarters
- Improved restrooms, living spaces and office spaces
- A conference room that will be open to nonprofits and community groups
- Landscaping improvements
Belt said that the biggest improvements were the living arrangements of the sleeping quarters and the kitchen.
Belt said that previously, the firefighter's and EMTs' sleeping quarters used to be military style and the beds were about 3 feet from one another.
While the station was under construction, the staff shared a mobile home that was a tight space for everyone living there.
Now, staff will be able to have their own spaces to sleep and work.
"They were very excited when they came back over here, you know. They're super happy to be back in the building," he said. "Each person has their own room while they're here and their lockers here, as well."
The fire department also has equipped the station with a special washer that will clean their uniforms after use.
Belt said it's important to keep his staff healthy due to the nature of the job.
"Cancer is a major issue within the fire service," Belt said. "Firefighters are more likely to get cancer than any other population in the workforce, so, we take cleaning our equipment very seriously."