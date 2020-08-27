More than $300,000 will be allocated for a pay increase program for Victoria's first responders in 2021, according to the city's proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.
Victoria City Council conducted public hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate for the upcoming 2021 fiscal year at a special meeting Thursday.
During the meeting, the council approved a proposed budget of about $146.1 million. That budget included a $350,000 increase from the previous proposed budget of $145.7 million that the council reviewed earlier this month.
Throughout this year's budget process, the council has discussed working to prioritize pay for the city's police and fire department personnel. The council on Aug. 11 discussed raising the tax rate, a move that would bring in about $337,000 that could be used to support first responders.
The council ultimately decided to move forward with the lower tax rate, but City Manager Jesús Garza said staff would work to find that money elsewhere to include in the next year's budget. So, the new proposed budget approved Thursday includes a $350,000 increase to the city’s general fund to fund a fire and police pay program from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021.
City staff will continue working to develop the pay program in the coming months.
The city's overall proposed $146.1 million budget is up more than $7 million from the city’s current budget of $138.3 million. The 2021 budget will raise more total property taxes than last year's budget by about $410,000. Of that, about $168,000 is tax revenue to be raised from new property values added to the tax roll this year, according to the budget.
The council on Thursday also voted unanimously on the proposed tax rate of 61.15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The proposed rate is the same as the current rate and less than the no new revenue rate, previously called the effective tax rate, of 61.22 cents per $100 of valuation.
During the public hearing, no member of the public or the council members comments on the budget or tax rate.during public hearings held for people to comment on the proposed budget.
Public hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate will be conducted again during the council’s regular meeting on Sept. 1.
The 2021 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
