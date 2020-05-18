The city of Victoria has a new parks and recreation director.
Jason Alfaro, a Victoria native with 17 years of experience in parks and recreation, will begin the role May 26, according to a city news release. Colby VanGundy, the former director, retired in February.
“I’m super excited to come work with the community,” Alfaro said in a city news release. “I love Victoria – it’s not too large or too small, and everyone is nice and friendly.”
Alfaro comes to Victoria as parks and recreation staff are determining how and when to safely open facilities and provide recreation options during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 has changed the ways we live, work and play,” Alfaro said. “Even if restrictions are lifted, people still might not feel comfortable coming to social gatherings. We need to be aware of that as we’re looking at our programming and make sure to offer events that everyone can enjoy safely.”
Alfaro will lead the effort to develop a new parks and recreation master plan for the city, according to the release. He has been involved in parks master planning in three cities, most recently in his current role as director of parks and recreation for the city of Jersey Village.
“Recreation was identified as a focus area under the Plan 2035 comprehensive plan, and parks are a major part of improving quality of life,” said Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne, who oversees the department. “Our last parks and recreation master plan was adopted in 2012. We think the time is right for a new master plan, and we look forward to the new director leading that initiative.”
Alfaro oversaw the city of Kingsville’s parks master plan when he was director of parks and recreation there. Prior to that, he held various roles with the city of Bastrop, starting in maintenance before being promoted to parks foreman and then superintendent of parks and recreation/building maintenance.
“Working with a variety of municipalities has helped me to realize that everyone does things a little differently,” Alfaro said. “I’ve gotten to meet people in different cities and throughout the state during my career, and I look forward to bringing those diverse perspectives to Victoria.”
Alfaro is a certified Park and Recreation Professional and an International Society of Arboriculture certified arborist. He is also a member of the National Recreation and Park Association and the Texas Recreation and Park Society.
