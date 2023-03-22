The board of the Victoria Housing Authority has hired Tammy Emerson as its next executive director.
Emerson brings 19 years of professional experience in city and county public housing agencies of various sizes.
In her new role, she will promote the Victoria Housing Authority’s mission of providing decent, safe and sanitary housing by overseeing the public housing and voucher programs and ensuring that Victoria Housing Authority properties are properly maintained.
She will also guide the Victoria Housing Authority through the development of two upcoming guiding documents: the feasibility assessment, which will take stock of facilities and recommend improvements, and the strategic plan, which will set goals for the organization for the next five years.
“I am looking forward to being a part of the Victoria community as the Victoria Housing Authority executive director,” Emerson said. “I’m looking forward to working with staff to build a strong foundation we can improve and grow upon. While I know there will be challenges ahead, I am confident, as a team, we can work together to bring the agency to the next level.”
Board Chair Raquel Garza noted that Emerson has a history of helping housing authorities improve their standing with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, which impacts funding and support for local programs.
“Her experience in delivering positive results and improving rapport will be essential as we begin our feasibility assessment and strategic plan,” Garza said.
About the Victoria Housing Authority
The Victoria Housing Authority’s mission is “to provide housing to low-income families that is decent, safe, sanitary, and in good repair, on a continued basis,” according to its website.
The Victoria Housing Authority is not part of the city and operates without city oversight. Board members are appointed by the mayor. Garza said the Victoria Housing Authority will continue to cultivate a good working relationship with city officials in order to understand residents’ needs and support city revitalization efforts.
For more information about public housing in Victoria, visit www.victoriahousing.org or contact Garza at boardchair@victoriahousing.org.