At least 12 Victoria County residents have filed official complaints about the presence of some LGBTQ books in the Victoria Public Library and are requesting they be removed.
The Victoria Public Library Advisory Board will hear and consider these requests during their meeting Wednesday at the city’s Council Chambers, 107 W Juan Linn St.
In September, after individuals first addressed their complaints to the library, Dayna William-Capone, the library’s director, responded saying the books would not be removed. Residents then appealed her response, requesting the library advisory board consider the issue.
Most books the parents are asking to be removed from the library portray LGBTQ individuals and relationships.
Many of the residents protesting these books are parents. Some are concerned that the books are pornographic and are exposing children to sex and sexuality at too young an age.
Others do not want books promoting LGBTQ relationships and identities in the library. In documents included with the agenda, residents expressed concerns that the books promote “nonconformity at a most basic level” and encourage kids “to lie to and rebel against their parents.” Others were concerned promoting acceptance of homosexuality and transgender people would cause a “strain on conservative families.”
Victoria residents will be able to address the board members on any topic at the beginning of the meeting Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.