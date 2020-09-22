Senior citizens who are clients of Meals on Wheels Victoria can now access books, audiobooks, DVDs and other Victoria Public Library materials while remaining safely at home.
The Victoria Public Library has partnered with Meals on Wheels Victoria, a meal delivery service for senior citizens, to deliver materials to clients who are unable to safely visit the library during the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership serves about 20 clients.
“Since the pandemic started, we’ve been trying to find ways to reach more people,” said Sandy Thigpen, access services manager for the Victoria Public Library. “We already had curbside staff taking turns delivering meals, so we knew how to reach Meals on Wheels, and we knew they could help us deliver and pick up materials.”
The library provides Meals on Wheels clients with request forms that allow them to indicate what type of materials they want and to request specific authors, genres or topics. Every two weeks, Meals on Wheels delivery drivers deliver new items and pick up used materials to be returned.
Although the program was created in response to COVID-19, Thigpen said it will likely continue as a way to provide library access to older residents who are homebound or have difficulty visiting the library in person.
“This is a good way for them to be involved with the community,” Thigpen said. “Having access to these materials gives them an opportunity to grow and to stay mentally active.”
The library’s recent community engagement efforts also include outreach to Victoria’s youngest residents. The library has agreed to donate 100 children’s books per month to the Victoria County United Way’s tiny library program, which provides local day cares with reading nooks stocked with books that young children can take home to keep.
The Victoria Public Library is open to in-person visits but continues to offer curbside service. To schedule a pickup, call 361-485-3301.
