The Victoria Public Library will stop accepting book donations on behalf of the Friends of the Victoria Public Library from Feb. 24 to May 11 as it prepares for its reflooring project, according to a city news release.
The library normally collects and stores books that are donated by the public for the organization, said library Dayna Williams-Capone, the library’s director. However, because the library will be working with limited space during the reflooring project, the building will not have room to store donated books.
The Friends of the Library hosts book sales throughout the year to raise money for library programs.
The library’s reflooring project is scheduled to begin March 30 and end on or before May 15. During that time, new flooring will be installed on the main floor and in three library offices, the lobby, the restroom hallway, the children’s storytime room and a reading room.
