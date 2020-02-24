The newly reorganized Victoria Main Street board will appoint a new member at its next meeting on March 2, according to a city news release.
This is the last remaining vacancy that will be filled by board appointment. Other vacancies were filled at the board’s last meeting on Jan. 27.
The city recently partnered with Victoria Main Street to help manage the program. The program’s immediate goals have included providing consistent leadership and growing a volunteer base to help with a variety of initiatives.
Anyone interested in serving on the board should contact Victoria Main Street Program Executive Director Danielle Williams at 361-485-3200 or dwilliams@victoriatx.org. Applicants are encouraged to submit short bios that will be presented to the board before they vote to select the new member.
The meeting is open to the public, and residents are invited to come learn about what the program is doing and how they can get involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.