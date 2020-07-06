The Victoria Main Street Program has been recognized as one of 341 Main Street America Affiliate programs for 2020.
The Main Street Program has received this designation since 2012, according to a city news release. The affiliate program recognizes Main Street Programs that subscribe to Main Street America’s four-point Main Street Approach of economic vitality, promotion, organization and design.
“Main Street America is the governing body for all the Main Street Programs,” Danielle Williams, Victoria Main Street Program director, said in the release. “They keep all the affiliate programs connected to each other and provide guidance for us to build our local program using methods that have been successful in other communities.”
The Victoria Main Street Program is in the process of establishing subcommittees to focus on each of the four points during the implementation of the upcoming downtown master plan.
“Downtown areas are the heart and soul of local communities,” Williams said. “It’s been proven that if a city has a successful downtown, with thriving retail options and residential properties, the whole city will grow and develop as a result.”
