The Victoria Main Street Program has been recognized by Main Street America as one of the nation’s 337 affiliate programs following a year marked by unforeseen challenges, creative solutions and new initiatives in downtown Victoria.
Affiliates get to network with other programs and access exclusive conferences, webinars and other program development tools.
The Victoria Main Street Program has received this designation every year since 2012. The designation is given to Main Street programs that subscribe to Main Street America’s four-point Main Street Approach of economic vitality, promotion, organization and design.
Victoria Main Street Program Director Danielle Williams had to adapt to fulfill these goals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her first year as the director of the Victoria Main Street Program was spent supporting downtown business owners and keeping them informed about changing regulations and aid programs while continuing to organize pandemic-safe events and spearheading the debut of a 30-foot lighted Christmas tree.
“It was especially rewarding to see downtown businesses open or expand during the pandemic,” Williams said.
The Victoria Main Street Program is preparing to launch another community input survey for its downtown master plan. More information will be provided at victoriatx.gov/masterplans.
To learn more about the Victoria Main Street Program, visit victoriatx.gov/mainstreet or follow Victoria Main Street Program on Facebook.
