Victoria residents who want to stay informed about new business openings, events and other things happening downtown can do so by subscribing to the Victoria Main Street Program’s email newsletter.
The first edition of the newsletter was released July 17, according to a city news release, and spotlighted the recent expansion of Vela Farms as well as the upcoming relocation of Texian Books and Bethune & Son. The newsletter will continue to be released on a monthly basis.
“The city’s partnership with the Main Street Program is fairly new, and so we wanted to find a way to let people know more about the program and about the exciting things happening downtown,” said Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne.
Main Street Program Director Danielle Williams said she hopes to include a variety of information in the newsletter to benefit business owners, downtown regulars and potential new visitors alike.
Williams also plans to use the newsletter as an avenue to provide updates about the development of the downtown master plan and inform residents about opportunities to provide feedback. Program officials are reviewing applications from consultants and plan to make a hiring recommendation to the City Council by early September.
To subscribe to the newsletter, go to victoriatx.gov/mainstreet and click “Newsletter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.