The Victoria Main Street Program has placed 42 red, white and blue banners downtown that feature the program’s logo and add a splash of color to the historic district, according to a city news release.
“We wanted to create an atmosphere of ‘You have entered Main Street,’ and we’re excited to see how the community receives the project,” said Victoria Main Street Program Director Danielle Williams in the news release.
The new banners line Main Street from Rio Grande Street to Church Street and are also placed at the four corners of DeLeon Plaza. The Main Street Program had placed banners downtown previously, but there were only about a dozen or so, Williams said.
The banners’ patriotic design was chosen to reflect the Fourth of July holiday. In the future, Williams plans to change out the banners to have different seasonal themes and to promote downtown events.
“We hope that the banners will raise awareness of the program and also encourage people to visit downtown,” Williams said.
