Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy attended the Newly Elected City Officials’ Orientation in Round Rock in mid-July, according to a news release from the city.
Elected officials from around the state attended the event, which provided an opportunity for newly elected city officials to voluntarily enhance their knowledge of city government and sharpen their leadership skills, according to the news release.
The event is sponsored by the Texas Municipal League and the Texas Association of Mayors, Councilmembers and Commissioners.
Attendees were offered sessions on topics such as leadership, open government, parliamentary procedure, financial responsibilities, ethics, economic development and media relations. The orientation also provided opportunities to visit with elected officials from around Texas to learn how other cities are handling similar challenges.
Newly elected Councilman Mark Loffgren will also attend the training in August. Additionally, McCoy, Loffgren and Councilwoman Jan Scott participated in the Texas Public Officials Workshop on July 17, organized by the Texas Department of Emergency Management, in Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.