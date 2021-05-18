The city of Victoria’s Municipal Court has added many new resources to help residents access court services during the pandemic, and these efforts are getting national recognition.
The Municipal Court recently received a Tyler Excellence Award from Tyler Technologies for its innovative use of Tyler’s Incode software to conduct court business safely. The court was selected from about 1,000 Incode users nationwide.
“Using modern tools to improve access to justice is an important part of our mission, and this award is a reflection of our high standards,” said Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold. “We feel very proud and honored to have our efforts recognized at the national level.”
Over the past year, the court has added new case resolution options online and the ability to make payments by phone, created an online search system for case information, expanded the use of text messaging to send notifications to defendants, and used electronic case management to allow court staff to work remotely.
During a May 18 City Council meeting, the council formally recognized court staff along with IT personnel who helped to implement the new software.
Heinold said after the pandemic ends, the court staff will continue to explore ways to offer services remotely and improve residents’ access to justice.
For more information about Municipal Court services, visit victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt, call the court at 361-485-3050 or email courtclerk@victoriatx.gov.
