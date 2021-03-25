Victoria Municipal Court to begin virtual jury trials

The Victoria Municipal Court will begin conducting virtual jury trials within the next three months, the city announced Wednesday.
The court’s in-person proceedings are currently suspended.
“We want to be mindful of the current public health situation, but we also don’t want to delay justice,” Municipal Court Administrator Tiffany Totah said in a statement. “The virtual jury trials will allow defendants to safely exercise their right to have their day in court.”
In October, The Texas Office of Court Administration said courts would be allowed to host virtual jury trials. Since then, Totah has been observing other court’s virtual trials and attending training sessions to learn more, according to a news release from the city.
The court is working to find ways to loan potential jurors tablets if they don’t have access to large screens, according to the release. The Office of Court Administration recommends that participants use a device larger than a cell phone so they can view multiple people at once.
Victoria Municipal Court also was selected by the National Center of State Courts to participate in an implementation lab of about 40 courts from around the U.S.
“We see defendants from all over the state who may have driven through Victoria and gotten a speeding ticket, and virtual hearings allow them to take care of that without having to drive in or take a day off work,” Totah said.
For more information, contact Municipal Court at 361-485-3050 or courtclerk@victoriatx.gov. To learn more about Municipal Court’s policies and to view a schedule of upcoming dockets, visit victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt.
