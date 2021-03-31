Victoria’s municipal utility office is lifting emergency billing policies for those affected by February’s freezing weather.
Starting Thursday, the utility billing office will resume charging its usual $25 service fee to connect or disconnect water service, according to a news release issued by the city Wednesday.
Also in April, the office will resume penalty fees for past-due water bills. Residents are advised to pay their bills or contact the utility billing office to set up a payment plan to avoid late fees or service interruption.
Water, sewer or garbage bills can be paid by visiting victoriatx.gov and clicking “Utility Billing.” Bills can also be paid by visiting the billing office’s lobby or drive-thru at 700 N. Main St. or through drop boxes at H-E-B, 6106 N. Navarro St., or the municipal office at 700 N. Main St., Suite 110. That office can be reached by phone at 361-485-3400.
Residents with unusually high water bills for February may request an adjusted bill. Billing office staff will average water usage during December and January to adjust February bills.
The billing office will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday although payments can be made that day through drop boxes.
