James Kurth, a Victoria native and military veteran, has filed to run for the Republican party nomination for Victoria County Precinct 3 county commissioner in the 2020 election.
Kurth, 46, filed Saturday, the first day to file for a place on the ballot in the March 3 primaries.
“I’m blessed to be a part of this county and look forward to the opportunity to continue serving it as an elected official,” he said Monday.
Kurth served for more than two decades in the Texas Army National Guard, U.S. Navy and U.S. Army and as a senior military analyst, according to a new release. He said his experience leading major projects in the military is reflective of his calling to serve.
Since Kurth returned to Victoria about six years ago, he helped launch Operation Not Forgotten, a faith-based outreach group for veterans in the Golden Crescent
He said it’s been “quite a blessing” to be back in Victoria and connect with old friends and residents.
“We don’t look quite the same as we did in high school,” he laughed, “but it’s comforting to be here.”
He served as a city planning commissioner in Cache, Okla., from 2012 to 2014. Currently, he serves as the American Legion Department of Texas Division 3, District 9 Zone commander.
In the news release, Kurth said he believes “we must meet our fiscal responsibilities to the community.” He said he plans to reinvest tax dollars into Victoria County through infrastructure and other services in an “accountable, transparent and responsible manner” without adding a burden to taxpayers.
The commissioner position has been held by Commissioner Gary Burns since 2004. Burns said Monday he plans to seek re-election and plans to file with the Republican Party soon. The filing period ends Dec. 9.
Kurth has an associate degree in liberal arts and electronics engineering; a bachelor's degree in information technology management, magna cum laude; and a master’s degree in digital forensics and information security.
He is self-employed as a private IT infrastructure contractor for Conoco and runs a small startup cattle operation, according to the release. He and his wife, Katy, have two daughters.
Kurth said his military and volunteer experience and his commitment to serving the community can be applied to bettering the lives of residents countywide, not those in Precinct 3 alone.
“I’m young, I’m energetic, I’m innovative and I’ve got modern experience that can benefit the county,” he said. “I’m looking forward to serving in an elected position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.