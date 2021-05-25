The City of Victoria is no longer under Stage One of its drought contingency plan after recent rainfall along the Guadalupe River caused the City’s water supply to swell.
The City of Victoria in April asked residents to conserve water voluntarily because the Guadalupe River had fallen below its normal level. However, rainfall upstream has caused the river to rise above its normal level for seven consecutive days. This means that Victoria is no longer under Stage One drought conditions as defined by the City code.
To learn more about how the City conserves water during times of drought, visit www.victoriatx.gov/droughtplan or contact Public Works at 361-485-3380.
