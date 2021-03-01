Victoria residents facing high water bills after last month’s storm can ask the city’s utility office to average usage from previous months to calculate February’s bill.
February’s winter storm caused pipes in apartments, homes, and businesses throughout the city to leak and burst, which could result in an unusually high water bill for affected residents. Anyone with a high February water bill can call the Utility Billing Office to request an average of their December and January water usage to determine February’s usage and bill, according to a news release from the city.
Other options available for residents recovering from the winter storm include:
- The city is temporarily waiving fees to connect or disconnect water service for plumbing repairs. All residents are encouraged to fix their leaks by March 26.
- No late fees will be charged for customers’ February water bills.
- The city will not calculate residents’ sewer bills based on usage during winter months. Sewer charges will remain the same as they were prior to the storm, according to the city.
To request an adjusted water bill or to have water service connected or disconnected, call the Utility Billing Office at 361-485-3400; email csr@victoriatx.gov; or visit 700 Main Center, Suite 110. Residents may also contact the billing office to request an extension on their water bills or set up a payment plan.
