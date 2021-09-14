Victoria city officials met with residents to hear their concerns and ideas for a new animal code at a town hall Tuesday evening.
“Sometimes I get asked why do we need an animal code at all,” said Thomas Gwosdz, city attorney. “It’s important to our community that we have guidelines ... We’re trying to establish what our community needs.”
The city first proposed changes to the city’s animal codes in August and immediately provoked an outcry from residents of Victoria. To hear from residents, the city announced it would host two town halls and posted a survey online.
The city had received over 1,000 responses to their survey as of Tuesday night, said Gwosdz. Overwhelmingly, respondents were against having any cap on the number of dogs and cats that could be kept in the city.
Gwosdz said that the changes being proposed in the codes were added either because city codes did not match state law, or to address specific issues or complaints in the community.
Several dozen residents of both the city and the county came out to address the codes.
Jennifer Stastney, president of the Kennel Club of Greater Victoria, spoke against the proposed limit of cats and dogs per residence. She said a limit is generally created because of issues with pet owners who allow their pets to roam or live in unsafe environments.
“This problem is not created or resolved by numbers. It’s a responsible ownership problem,” said Stastney. “We are looking at an education and enforcement issue and not the need for a new ordinance.”
She added that she was against the idea of implementing a citywide spay and neuter ordinance, which is not in the proposed ordinance. The proposed ordinance would require all outdoor cats to be spayed and neutered, but multiple citizens have suggested they would like to see a requirement for all cats and dogs to be spayed and neutered.
“There needs to be a common sense approach, not a whitewash, one size fits all,” she said.
The city will hold another town hall at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, to continue allowing citizens to address their concerns and bring ideas. The survey will also be available online until Friday evening.
