City of Victoria officials plan to keep the property tax rate flat for the 2021 fiscal year.
Victoria City Council voted during a special meeting Tuesday to move forward with a proposed tax rate of 61.15 cents per $100 of valuation, the same as the current rate and less than the no new revenue rate, previously called the effective tax rate, of 61.22 cents per $100 of valuation.
Prior to the vote, the council discussed increasing the tax rate to the voter approval rate, previously called the rollback rate, of 62.08 cents per $100 of valuation.
Going with the voter approval rate instead of the proposed rate would add an increase of about $337,000 in revenue for the general fund, City Manager Jesús Garza said.
If the council did pursue the higher rate, the additional $337,000 could be used to support first responders, Garza said. The city has been undergoing a compensation study to understand and ultimately address any issues regarding compensation levels for city employees.
Councilman Rafael De La Garza said because some first responders leave the city because of their compensation, he was in favor of increasing the tax rate to take steps to address that.
“If there’s ever been a time that we need to look at this to support our fire department, police department personnel, now is the time,” he said.
But considering the current unemployment rate and ongoing economic trouble brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Councilman Jeff Bauknight said he didn’t think this was the right year to increase the tax rate.
“I’m not saying I’m against what Mr. De La Garza is saying on where to spend that money if we were to raise it, but I think that it’s just the wrong year to be doing it,” he said.
De La Garza along with council members Jan Scott and Mark Loffgren voted in favor of amending the proposed rate to be 62.08 cents per $100 of valuation, and Mayor Rawley McCoy and council members Bauknight, Josephine Soliz and Andrew Young voted against. Still, McCoy said he’d like to see efforts to address compensation for first responders come sooner than later.
“I just think we need to work in a direction to do right by them, and eventually, with this compensation study, embark on a process of doing right by all of our employees in the city,” he said. “It’s just a tough year right now.”
Additionally, the council reviewed an update to the proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.
In June, Garza presented a $129.2 million budget that accounted for $9 million less in expenditures compared to the current year. However, the new proposed budget is about $145.7 million.
The budget in June did not account for some of the city’s special funds that are primarily related to grants, Garza said.
The council will conduct public hearings for residents to comment on the proposed budget and tax rate on Aug. 27 and Sept. 1. The 2021 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
