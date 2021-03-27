Victoria Parks and Recreation is hosting two in-person open house events to get community input on the department’s master plan.
The open houses will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Vickers Elementary School, 708 Glascow St., and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., according to a city news release.
Residents will hear about other projects’ progress and have one-on-one time with city officials.
An additional opportunity to view the displays and talk to city staff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 105 W. Juan Linn St.
The meetings will include information gathered from residents’ responses to master plan surveys and from stakeholder meetings. Upgraded restrooms and playgrounds are among the highest priorities for the hundreds of residents who responded.
“We want residents to stay informed and engaged as we start to move into the next stage of development with our survey results,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jason Alfaro.
Attendees at all of the sessions will be required to wear facial coverings in accordance with the host locations’ policies. Attendees are also encouraged to practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available.
The overall survey for the Parks and Recreation master plan, as well as the surveys for the conceptual renderings of Riverside Park, Ethel Lee Tracy Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park, will remain open until April 5. To respond to the surveys, visit victoriatx.gov/masterplans.
The city of Victoria is also developing and updating master plans for downtown, storm drainage and transportation. To learn more, visit victoriatx.gov/masterplans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.