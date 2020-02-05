Colby VanGundy, Victoria’s parks and recreation director, is retiring this month.
“The department has come a long ways, and I’m very excited that my family and I are going to be staying in town to be able to see it continue to grow,” VanGundy said during Tuesday’s Victoria City Council meeting, which was his last.
Mayor Rawley McCoy thanked VanGundy for “the great work that he's done for the city” throughout the past several years. VanGundy was hired as the parks and recreation director in 2013.
VanGundy added Tuesday that there is a great group of staff in the parks and recreation department and thanked city staff for the support he’s received over the years.
The job has been posted and a hiring process soon will be underway, said Ashley Strevel, the city's communications director.
Danielle Williams, the new Victoria Main Street Program director, will function as interim director if a new director is not hired prior to Colby’s departure this month, Strevel said. Williams was previously the assistant director of the parks and recreation department.
VanGundy could not be reached Wednesday for additional comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.