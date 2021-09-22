Soccer players of every skill level will have a new place to play when the City of Victoria this week formally opens the new Riverside Soccer Complex.
The City of Victoria Parks & Recreation department will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the new soccer fields, 1407 W. Red River St. Representatives from the City of Victoria, the Parks & Recreation Commission and the Victoria Youth Soccer Organization will speak at the event.
The new 12-acre complex was approved by the City Council in June 2020 after the Victoria Youth Soccer Organization reached out to the city in search of a place to play soccer. Members of the public will be able to reserve the fields or play on a first-come, first-served basis.
The new facility will help the city to reach the Plan 2035 goal of promoting sports tourism. The city plans to use the fields to host flag football during the upcoming Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Winter Games.
For more information about Parks & Recreation or to reserve a facility, visit victoriatx.gov/parks or call 361-485-3200.
