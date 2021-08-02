The Victoria Police Department Chief has hired Charles “Chuck” Young II, who has nearly 40 years of law enforcement experience, as its second deputy chief.
Young served as major of the Dallas Police Department since 2018. As a major, he was the division commander of the Criminal Investigations Division and managed more than 425 personnel. In 2019, he also served as Dallas PD’s division commander of the Southwest Patrol Division, managing 300 patrol officers. Prior to that, he was promoted in 2014 to the rank of lieutenant and served on the Gang Unit, the Narcotics Division and the Homicide Unit.
Young earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Midwestern State University and graduated summa cum laude.
Young’s hire was made as part of a command staff restructuring in which a second deputy chief position was added to support the department’s goals. Deputy Chief Mark Jameson will remain in his existing position, overseeing the administration’s bureau, while Young will oversee the operations bureau.
Monday was Young’s first day in the new position. City staff hosted a private swearing-in ceremony to welcome him to the organization. City Manager Jesús A. Garza will formally introduce Young to the community during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
