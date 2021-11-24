As the holiday shopping season approaches, the Victoria Police Department is reminding residents to be on the lookout for thieves who prey on holiday shoppers.
The Community Engagement Unit offers these tips to help residents protect themselves from criminal activity.
- Pay attention to your surroundings.
- Always park in a well-lit spot close to your destination.
- Keep your vehicles locked and make sure any packages or other valuables are out of sight, preferably secured in the trunk.
- Take your keys or fob with you, even if you’re “only going to be a minute.”
- Never carry large amounts of cash. Only carry the cash or credit cards needed to make your purchases.
Watch the Victoria Police Department’s public service announcement video at youtube.com/watch?v=X1dRayWNXh4. For more tips on holiday safety and crime prevention, contact the Community Engagement Unit at 361-485-3808 or policeceu@victoriatx.gov or follow the Victoria Police Department on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.