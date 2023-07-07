The Victoria Police Department, Victoria Fire Department, Victoria Office of Emergency Management and Victoria Police Foundation have partnered to host the first Up-and-Coming Female Leadership Conference 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 25-27 at the Victoria Community Center.
The theme of the conference is “To Develop and Empower Young Women to be Leaders of Tomorrow.” Women leaders from each of the participating organizations worked to identify information that would benefit young women aged 13-18 entering their next phase of life.
The Up-and-Coming Female Leadership Conference committee has invited 19 speakers with varied experience to come speak at the conference. Each day of the three-day conference is focused on a different theme:
- July 25: Public Safety Day
- July 26: Health Professional Day
- July 27: “Mind Your Business:” Social Media Management and Entrepreneurship
Topics that will be covered include resume building, job interview etiquette, career exploration, education needed to obtain a promising career and social media management.
“This interactive, fun and professional conference will help to prepare participants for college and/or the workforce and teach them essential skills needed to thrive in today’s world,” Public Safety Community Affairs Manager Lauren Meaux said.
The cost of the program is $40. To register, visit victoriatx.gov/police.
For more information about programs offered by the Victoria Police Department and the Victoria Fire Department, visit www.victoriatx.gov/police or www.victoriatx.gov/fire.