The Victoria Police Department will host “Casting with Cops,” a free youth fishing event, from 8 a.m. to noon May 6 at Son Valley Ranch to strengthen the relationship between Victoria’s youth and VPD officers.
During this event, children ages 2 to 15 will have the opportunity to meet their local first responders. Officers will help children with baiting hooks, reeling in fish and taking fish off the hooks.
The event will have four one-hour time slots with a maximum of 50 participants per hour. Participants must register in advance by contacting the Community Engagement Unit at 361-485-3808 or PoliceCEU@victoriatx.gov.
Children must be accompanied by a guardian for the entire event. The department will provide fishing equipment, bait, breakfast or lunch, drinks and prizes.
This event is sponsored by the Victoria Police Foundation, Waterloo Rod Company, Walmart, Academy, Henneke Fish Hatchery, the Victoria Police Officer Association, the Salvation Army, OTM Services and Tackle Box.
