The Victoria Police Department is providing residents with opportunities to meet with officers, ask questions and obtain free services and food during the month of June.
Coffee with a Cop will be from 9 -10 a.m. June 3 at the Victoria Mall/PD North office, 7800 N. Navarro St.
Community members are invited to come out and enjoy free coffee and donuts while having a casual conversation with law enforcement officials.
Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Etching will be from 9 a.m.- noon June 11 at Parkway Church, 4802 N. John Stockbauer Drive.
The department will offer free vehicle identification number (VIN) etching to help residents protect their vehicles from theft. Permanently etching the VIN on all windows of a vehicle deters theft because it makes stolen vehicles harder to sell. No registration is required.
For more information, contact the Victoria Police Department Community Engagement Unit at 361-485-3808.
