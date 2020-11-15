The Victoria Police Department may have a new and improved way to train for real-life scenarios in the future as the result of a donation from the Victoria 100 Club.
The Victoria City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to accept a $62,500 donation from the Victoria 100 Club, which aids law enforcement agencies with needed equipment and funds for training, for an Apex Officer X360 Pro Training Simulator from Govred Technology, Inc.
The Apex Officer training system, according to a memo from interim Victoria Police Chief Mark Jameson, is a “comprehensive solution” that is designed to allow trainers the ability to give presentations, conduct interactive testing and assessment and provide immersive hands-on scenario-based exercises with detailed debriefing and after-action review.
It is “almost impossible” to replicate the challenges law enforcement professionals face when making vital decisions in critical moments through traditional training programs, Jameson wrote.
However, the Apex Officer system is designed to address that by increasing trainee knowledge, skills and confidence in a safe and interactive environment, he wrote.
“Virtual or simulated training of real-life incidents better prepare officers in a controlled environment, so better decisions are made in the field,” Jameson wrote.
The donation covers all costs for the system so no additional funding will be required from the city.
Also on Tuesday, Victoria City Council will hear an update on the procurement process for the containerized commercial solid waste collections contract from Darryl Lesak, director of environmental services, and meet in a closed session to discuss matters related to a business prospect the city is speaking with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.