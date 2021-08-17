The Victoria Public Library’s new multipurpose meeting space is open for reservations, providing residents with the space and equipment to host hi-tech meetings.
Residents can make reservations in-person at the library, 302 N. Main St., or by phone at 361-485-3301. The library will also accept walk-ins when the room is not in use.
The meeting space, located in the former magazine room, includes a 75-inch touchscreen monitor with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, smart pens that can be used to write on the monitor and a 360-degree camera to give remote participants a look into the meeting room.
The renovation was funded using part of a $24,985 grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. The purpose of the grant is to address accessibility needs that were heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant was also used to purchase 10 mobile hotspots that residents can check out. Program services lead Katie Talhelm said the hotspots are a highly popular item with a typical waitlist of 20 or 30 people.
The library also used grant funds to purchase an iPad, a tripod and lighting equipment to help with the filming of virtual and hybrid events such as Story Time Live.
“The first Story Time Live sessions were filmed using a cellphone,” Talhelm said. “Now we can do full-scale productions with the help of our studio setup and video editing software.”
For more information about Victoria Public Library events and programs, visit victoriatx.gov/library or visit Victoria Public Library on Facebook.
