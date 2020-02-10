The Victoria Public Library is planning to replace carpeting throughout the building before summer, according to a news release from the city.
Victoria's City Council approved a contract on Feb. 4 to replace flooring in much of the library. The new flooring will consist of industrial-grade carpeting on the main floor and in three library offices as well as easily cleanable rubber flooring in the lobby, the restroom hallway, the children’s storytime room and a reading room.
The reflooring project is expected to begin March 30 and end May 19.
During the construction period, the portions of the library that are being refloored will be inaccessible to the public, but the library will continue to provide services using available spaces, the release said.
The library will provide a public reading space in the Bronte Room with some of its more popular materials available there. All other materials will need to be retrieved by library staff and may not be available the same day. Patrons still will be able to check out and return materials at the library, and all book drop locations will remain open.
The library will continue to offer public Wi-Fi and will have laptops and tablets available for checkout. Desktop computers will not be available.
Library programs such as children’s storytime activities will be offered at alternate locations. Updated information about locations will be posted on the library’s website, Facebook page and newsletter as it becomes available.
E-books and other digital materials will continue to be available online and can be accessed by any Victoria County resident with a library card.
Additionally, the city has received a subgrant from the Texas Division of Emergency Management to install 83 rolling shutters on the windows and glass doors at the library, according to a separate city news release. TDEM will pay about $262,500 toward the total cost of the project, while the city will pay the remaining $87,500. The shutters will be used to protect the library from the type of strong wind and rain that it endured during Hurricane Harvey.
The new rolling panels will be activated automatically and include a manual override option in the event of a power outage. Hardening the building will not only protect the library and its contents from storm damage but will make it safer, raising the possibility that the library could become an option for sheltering in place in the future, the release said.
City staff will attend a kickoff meeting Tuesday with TDEM and GrantWorks to discuss the process of implementing the grant.
